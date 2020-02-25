[bpd-hunting-for-two-wanted-in-vehicle-theft]

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Division is on the lookout for two suspects involved in an car theft before this month.

The incident happened on Feb. 8th in the 4300 block of Ming Avenue. The suspects had been noticed driving the victim’s vehicle shortly after it was claimed stolen. Just one of the suspects is explained as a black gentleman, 20-25 years old, 6 feet two inches tall, slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was final viewed donning a darkish-coloured t-shirt in excess of a white lengthy-sleeved shirt and darkish denims. The other suspect is a black or Hispanic woman, 20-25 a long time outdated, five feet two inches, 120 lbs ., with brown hair. She was previous viewed sporting a purple extended-sleeved shirt, blue skinny jeans and carrying a little purse.

The victim’s car has given that been recovered, BPD mentioned.

Anyone with information and facts on the area of the suspects is urged to get in touch with the office at 661-327-7111.