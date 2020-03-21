BPD identifies suspect required for sexual battery, aggravating three teenager girls

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Section explained the suspect in this case has been determined as 21-year-previous Ethan Jermaine Carter.

Carter is explained as black, 5 toes 11 inches, 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. There is a warrant to arrest Carter for sexual battery and two counts of troublesome a boy or girl. Anybody with details on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with 661-326-3810.

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Department is looking for a man preferred for troublesome 3 teen women as perfectly as sexual battery.

The section mentioned that currently at all around 8:00 a.m., officers ended up dispatched to the 1200 block of New Stine Street relating to a report of a sexual battery of a teenager female. When officers arrived, they discovered two supplemental teen girls who claimed related offenses.

The girls said the offenses happened concerning 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., in the place of Hunter Avenue and Taylor Street.

Based on descriptions provided by witnesses and victims, investigators feel a solitary suspect was accountable for all three offenses, the office mentioned.

The suspect has been described as black, in his 20s or 30s, up to 6 feet tall, athletic construct, with limited black hair and brown eyes.

Everyone with info on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to connect with BPD at 661-327-7111.