[bpd-keeping-dui/driver’s-license-checkpoint-tomorrow]

Costco to ban non-customers from meals courtroom
If you regular the Costco foodstuff court docket for low cost very hot pet dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t heading to be capable to do that for much lengthier.
Costco says obtaining merchandise from the meals courtroom has constantly required a membership. They just haven’t enforced it – until now.
Go through the Comprehensive Write-up
Fallen Porterville firefighter to be laid to relaxation in Delano subsequent 7 days
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Porterville Fireplace Capt. Ray Figueroa, who was killed this 7 days battling a hearth at the Porterville library, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Delano on Tuesday.
The Delano Police Office claimed a assistance will commence at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., with a procession afterward to the North Kern cemetery, situated at 627 Austin Street. This will be the only community function in Delano to honor Figueroa, in accordance to his loved ones.
Read through the Entire Post
Legal proceedings reinstated against person accused of killing Golden West Casino stability guard
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison proceedings will resume versus a gang member accused of gunning down a protection guard exterior a Bakersfield on line casino in 2017.
Keon Brackenridge, 33, experienced used months in a point out hospital following getting discovered not knowledgeable to stand trial, but a judge on Friday reported Brackenridge has been restored to competency.
Read the Whole Report