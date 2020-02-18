[BPD: Lady identified unresponsive within a theater at Maya Cinemas labeled ‘suspicious’]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Office is contacting the demise of a lady at a local motion picture theater on Friday night “suspicious.” Paramedics had been sent to the Maya Cinemas on California Avenue of a female in health care distress within a single of the theaters just right before 10 p.m.

BPD suggests the female was transported to a regional medical center where by she was pronounced useless. In the course of the first investigation officers established the loss of life appeared suspicious prompting detectives to the scene.

At this time the woman’s identity has not been released as investigations proceed.



Everyone with info on this scenario is inspired to connect with BPD at 661-327-7111.