[bpd-looking-for-suspect-desired-in-residential-theft]

The Bakersfield Police Office is on the lookout for a suspect wished for questioning about a household theft before this month.

The section mentioned the burglary happened on Feb. 8 at a home in the 8700 block of Maggiore Lane. The suspect is explained as a White guy, 40 to 50 decades previous, 5 feet nine inches tall, 150 pounds, limited grey hair, wearing a black shirt with a logo on the entrance, blue jeans and dark gray sneakers.

Any individual with details on his whereabouts is urged to simply call BPD at 661-327-7111.