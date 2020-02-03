BPD looking for three wanted for armed robbery

Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three people wanted for an armed robbery last year.

The department said the theft took place at approximately 12:53 p.m. December 20. The suspects robbed the victim while she was walking in block 3800 Ming Avenue. The suspects are described as:

1: Hispanic man, aged 17 to 20, slim, wearing an Oakland Raiders hat, a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, blue and white “Nike Jordan” shoes, armed with a weapon black fist.

2: Hispanic man, aged 17 to 20, slim, wearing an Oakland “A’s” baseball hat, Abercrombie and Fitch gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

3: Hispanic man, 17-20 years old, slim cut, wearing a gray hoodie with white writing, gray sweatpants and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is invited to call BPD at 661-327-7111.