BPD looking for three wanted for armed robbery

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
12
Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three people wanted for an armed robbery last year.

The department said the theft took place at approximately 12:53 p.m. December 20. The suspects robbed the victim while she was walking in block 3800 Ming Avenue. The suspects are described as:

1: Hispanic man, aged 17 to 20, slim, wearing an Oakland Raiders hat, a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, blue and white “Nike Jordan” shoes, armed with a weapon black fist.

2: Hispanic man, aged 17 to 20, slim, wearing an Oakland “A’s” baseball hat, Abercrombie and Fitch gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

3: Hispanic man, 17-20 years old, slim cut, wearing a gray hoodie with white writing, gray sweatpants and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is invited to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

