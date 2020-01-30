BPD looking for two miners suspected of vandalism outside the Mechanics Bank Arena

The Bakersfield police department is looking for two minors suspected of vandalism earlier this month.

The ministry said the incident occurred on January 3 outside the Mechanics Bank Arena, the Theater and Convention Center, located at 1001 Truxtun Avenue. Two suspects were on skateboards and damaged the statues of horses that are part of the fountain in front of the arena, the department said.

One of the suspects is described as white with black hair, wearing a black sweater with “04” in white letters on the back, red shorts, black and white shoes and a skateboard with the word “destroy” in letters white on top of the table.

The second suspect is also white and wore a black hat, black jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans, black shoes and was in possession of a skateboard.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is invited to call 661-327-7111.