[bpd-looking-for-two-suspects-desired-in-theft-at-am/pm]

The Bakersfield Police Office is seeking for two suspects wished for theft from an unlocked automobile at an AM/PM.

The office claimed the incident occurred on Dec. 24 at the AM/PM located at 2301 F Avenue. The suspects arrived at the small business in awhite Cadillac. One particular of the suspects is explained as white or Hispanic, in his 50s or 60s, carrying a gray shirt, blue denims and grey fedora.

The second suspect is a Hispanic gentleman in his 20s or 30s sporting a purple and black sweatshirt, darkish trousers and black socks with sandals.

Anyone with facts on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to phone BPD at 661-327-7111.