[bpd-looking-for-vehicle-associated-in-january-hit-and-operate]

The Bakersfield Police Division is searching for a auto involved in a non-injuries hit-and-run in January.

The department explained the collision happened on Jan. 24 at around 8: 29 p.m. in a parking large amount in The Market, situated at 9000 Ming Avenue. The car was caught on video clip surveillance reversing from a parking stall and colliding with a close by motor vehicle.

The automobile is described as an older-model darkish blue Toyota Highlander. Everyone with data on the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.