[bpd:-missing-at-possibility-teenager-has-been-located]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – An at-risk missing teenager who went lacking Friday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield has been observed, according to the Bakersfield Police Division.

Josiah Seidenstricker, 16, was previous found Friday about 1: 30 p.m. close to Cesar Chavez Elementary Faculty.

According to BPD, Seidenstricker was considered at-danger because it was his first time working way. He also suffers from medical and psychological ailments.

The section say Seidenstricker was uncovered Saturday early morning and has been reunited with his spouse and children.