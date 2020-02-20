[bpd-on-the-lookout-for-gentleman-desired-in-xmas-day-deal-theft]

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a guy wished for thieving various deals from a residence on Christmas Day.

The department explained the incident happened on Dec. 25 in the 12000 block of Fairburn Way. The suspect took deals from the victim’s front porch. The gentleman then fled the place in a white SUV.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s to 30s, tall with a slim construct. He was putting on a grey hooded sweatshirt and gray baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.