[bpd-on-the-lookout-for-gentleman-needed-in-theft-at-mcdonald’s]

The Bakersfield Police Department is hunting for a guy needed for a theft at a McDonald’s final 12 months.

The section stated the incident transpired on Dec. 29 at the McDonald’s situated at 6707 Panama Lane. The sufferer fulfilled the suspect to order a mobile cellular phone. Through the invest in, the suspect fled with the victim’s cash and the cell cellular phone.

The suspect is described as black, in his 20’s, five ft 9 inches tall, 150 lbs., with shorter curly hair. He was past viewed sporting a extended-sleeve brown sweater and blue jeans.

Everyone with details on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to simply call BPD at 661-327-7111.