[bpd-on-the-lookout-for-person-suspected-in-auto-theft]

Posted: Mar two, 2020 / 09: 46 AM PST / Up to date: Mar two, 2020 / 09: 46 AM PST

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Office is hunting for a person suspected of an car theft last month.

The department stated that on Feb. 15 at around 6 p.m., the suspect was observed in possession of the victim’s stolen vehicle in the 5600 Block of Sara Jane Road. The victim took the suspect’s photograph, who is explained as white, in his mid-30’s, with blue/eco-friendly eyes and reddish brown facial hair.

Any one with info on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to phone BPD at 661-327-7111.

