[bpd-on-the-lookout-for-suspect-in-hit-and-operate-collision]

The Bakersfield Police Office is looking for a suspect associated in a hit-and-run collision past thirty day period.

The department said the collision happened on Jan. 31 at all-around seven: 04 p.m. in the spot of Mohawk Street and Latina Push. The motor vehicle collided with a motorbike in the place, leading to really serious injuries to the motorcyclist.

The driver is described as a probably Hispanic guy in his late 30s to early 40s, heavyset, quick, with probably shaved hair. The suspect car or truck has been explained as a more recent model four-doorway sedan, maybe a Lexus, with hurt to the rear driver’s facet quarter panel, BPD explained.

The suspect car or truck and driver are considered to reside in the location of Mohawk Avenue and Latina Push, the office explained.

Any one with data on the suspect and/or the motor vehicle are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.