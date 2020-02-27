[bpd-searching-for-person-required-in-storage-facility-theft]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A dozen of Kern County’s individual foreseeable future soldiers took an oath to serve Wednesday early morning, element of the initial country-broad are living oath of enlistment ceremony from place. The Bakersfield Army Recruiting Station, in partnerships with NASA and the Worldwide Area Station hosted the party at the agriculture pavilion at the KHSD Regional Profession Center.

The oath was administered by U.S. Army Colonel and NASA astronaut, Andrew Morgan, who is presently amongst the crew of the Global Area Station. Col. Morgan also spoke to learners about his encounters in the Military and in his instruction main up to his journey to space.

“This is a really intriguing recruiting tool for us,” mentioned Cpt. Corey Langhammer of the Bakersfield Military Recruiting Organization. “It demonstrates the possibilities the Military has. The army has over 150 vocation paths. It is really not just infantry. We have a good deal of STEM-oriented occupations as very well, so this just highlights those paths for us.”

Area learners joined a lot more than 850 foreseeable future troopers from across the place to choose the oath of enlistment.