[bpd-searching-for-two-teenagers-needed-in-macy’s-grand-theft]

The Bakersfield Police Department is on the lookout for two teens wanted for grand theft at Macy’s last calendar year.

The division claimed the incident transpired on Dec. 18 at Macy’s in the Valley Plaza Shopping mall, positioned at 2601 Ming Avenue. The suspects fled the retailer with additional than $1,00 worthy of of outfits.

The suspects are explained as: Black, 16 to 17 decades outdated, tall, trim builds with darkish hair. One was putting on a black and white camouflage jacket, darkish denims and blue sneakers. The other was sporting a black sweater, darkish jeans and red footwear.

Anybody with information and facts on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to phone BPD at 661-327-7111.