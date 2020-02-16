[bpd-seeking-for-at-threat-gentleman]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an at-chance grownup who went missing Saturday evening in Central Bakersfield.

Jose Perez Munoz, 57, was very last seen Saturday, February 15, 2020, all-around nine: 00 p.m. in the 1200 block of eighth St.

Munoz is explained as a Hispanic man he’s 5’10” and weighs 176 lbs. He was putting on a black jacket, black trousers and was in a wheelchair.

Anyone with much more info is urged to simply call BPD at (661)327-7111.