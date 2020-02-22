[bpd-seeking-for-gentleman-wanted-in-primary-sporting-activities-nutrition-theft]

The Bakersfield Police Division is hunting for a male desired for a burglary at Key Sports activities Diet before this month.

The department stated the incident took place at all around five a.m. on Feb. 13 at Prime Athletics Nutrition, located at 4800 White Lane, Suite G. The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s, putting on a baseball hat with a purple brim, a gray hooded sweatshirt with two black horizontal stripes on every sleeve, a black shirt, light-weight blue jeans, black and tan shoes and black gloves.

Any one with data on the suspect’s whereabouts can get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.