[bpd-seeking-for-man-required-in-garage-theft]

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Section is looking for a gentleman wished for a garage burglary past thirty day period.

The department claimed the incident transpired at all over 6: 53 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 2500 block of Encina Avenue. The suspect is described as White or Hispanic, in his late 20s to early 30s, with darkish shorter hair and a mustache. He was wearing a gentle-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and was driving a white Ford decide-up truck.

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of the suspect and/or the auto are inspired to get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.