[bpd-seeking-for-two-people-today-preferred-in-enterprise-theft]

The Bakersfield Law enforcement Department is on the lookout for two suspects needed for a business burglary final month.

The section mentioned the burglary happened on Jan. 19 at a business enterprise elaborate found at 2000 Oak Avenue. The suspects have been caught on movie surveillance coming into a business enterprise and getting rid of several merchandise.

Just one of the suspects is described as a Hispanic person in his 30’s, medium create with a beard. He was viewed donning a black Adidas baseball cap with a white logo, a gray shirt, a dark-coloured jack and blue jeans.

The next suspect is a white or Hispanic female in her 20s, slim construct, with mild brown hair. She was carrying a grey jacket, blue jeans, red footwear, a beige scarf and sun shades.

Everyone with data on the whereabouts of these suspects are encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.