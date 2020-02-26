[bpd-wanting-for-gentleman-wanted-for-thieving-guitar-from-guitar-center]

The Bakersfield Police Department is on the lookout for a gentleman needed for stealing a guitar from Guitar Center past 12 months.

The office reported the incident transpired on Dec. 19 at the Guitar Centre, found at 3428 Ming Avenue. The suspect stole a guitar from the company when the staff members were being occupied. The male is explained as white, in his 40s or 50s, tall, bald, with a tattoo of a swastika with wings and a hat on his neck.

He was wearing a crimson shirt, inexperienced jacket and jeans, the division stated.

Anybody with data on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.