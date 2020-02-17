[bpd-wanting-to-two-teenagers-desired-in-macy’s-grand-theft]

The Bakersfield Police Section is looking for two teenagers needed for grand theft at Macy’s last 12 months.

The office stated the incident occurred on Dec. 18 at Macy’s in the Valley Plaza Mall, located at 2601 Ming Avenue. The suspects fled the retailer with extra than $one,00 worthy of of clothing.

The suspects are described as: Black, 16 to 17 decades aged, tall, slender builds with dim hair. Just one was wearing a black and white camouflage jacket, dim jeans and blue sneakers. The other was wearing a black sweater, dark denims and purple sneakers.

Anybody with details on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.