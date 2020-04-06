Bpm M Minutes: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Karthik Aryan and more

# B 9am: On Sunday evening, Bollywood stars joined the rest of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the candle, lights, flashlight and cellphone flashlight at 9 pm to thank the Corona Warriors and fight the darkness. COVID १ p epidemic.

While sharing a photo where she can be seen standing with a candle in her hand, superstar Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram: “We stand together and together we will step out of this dark phase.” Until then, stay strong, stay safe. # Bpm min. “

#BPlay in Minutes: From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Karthik Aryan and others – Salem support PM Modi’s initiative

Alia Bhatt Instagram candle caught Photo Post and wrote: “When I was the youngest in my school, before my father on his forehead kiss myself and every kiss after he” aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. I have only to say that I could not understand I could not. But his reaction I Understand that light goes deeper into our lives than light. There is hope, beauty, power .. today it was unity .. But we must not always try to be where we are and what is happening and keep the light within us alive. “

Katrina Kaif shared a beautiful photo where she stands in her terrace with four or five candles lit before her. The actress captioned: “Let it light up for you in dark places (LOTR) when all other lights go out.”

Also starring in the video were Kangana Ranaut and Land Pednekar.

Sharing the photo with a candle in his hand and a teardrop, Kriti Sanon wrote: “Because there is always a good time to pray. For love, health and happiness.

Veteran actress Hema Malini shared a beautiful video message where she is seen in a Dias Blaze and in Hindi it says: “We must unite to destroy this coronavirus. Under Modi’s guidance, the whole nation is burning the lamp tonight. I am happy to be part of this ritual. “

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor also shared photos of their participation, while Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar, Diana Panty, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Shilpa Shetty were the B-town celebs who shared the video.

