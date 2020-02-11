Brad Foster receives the Midlands award before returning to the ring

RINGSIDE 11/02/2020

BRAD FOSTER has awarded his Midlands Boxer of the Year to his trophy cabinet on the way to his much anticipated rematch with Lucien Reid.

The Lichfield fighter had an impressive year in 2019 – he won Josh Wale’s British Super Bantamweight title before adding the Commonwealth crown when he put Ashley Lane in the shade.

The 22-year-old Foster was threatened by a majority stake in Lucien Reid in September. On Saturday, February 22, he will face his London rival again at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Foster (11-0-2, 4 KOs), who received his award last week, said: “I have to fill big shoes if you look at the previous winners.

“It’s so nice to get these awards and boxing titles. In 2018 I also won the Midlands Young Boxer of the Year, but didn’t accept the award until this year, so it was a decent night.

“I keep to myself, but it’s always nice to be rewarded and to be aware of what I did last year.”

Foster’s first fight against Reid (8-0-2, 4KOs) was one of the most controversial domestic clashes last year. Two judges drew, while the other referee made Reid the winner.

And when the couple returns to the spiritual home of British boxing on Frank Warren’s Prospect Stacked Bill, Foster insists that he will finally end the rivalry with a win.

“I have to close the chapter, defeat Lucien, and keep my belts,” added Foster, who was recently named Midlands Boxer of the Year by the Birmingham Mail.

“At night I thought that our first fight was really close, but it was a fair result to look back. I knew we had to do it again to fix it.

“I am very confident that I will win the rematch. I always knew he was a good fighter, but I don’t think I did everything right in the first fight. This time I have the opportunity to do it right.

“While in the ring, you know what you need to do better and start doing what an opponent is doing, so this time it will be different.

“We both know how the other one is, and that makes it such a tasty rematch, but I think I’ll beat Lucien.”

Foster’s title wins against Wale, Lane and Draw when he faced Reid all took place within six months.

He says: “I broke my ankle in the fight for Reid, so I enjoyed the rest and Christmas, even though I was still running and making ends meet.

“It was good for me because I was so busy last year and asked a lot of you. It is not only the fighting, but also the training because you push your body to the limit.

“Three quick 12-round fights and camps will always take it from you. My injuries have healed and I am ready to go. “

Also in the super middleweight division, Kody Davies (10: 0) and Umar Sadiq (9: 1) meet in eight rounds. Exciting prospects in super bantamweight Dennis McCann (5-0), Ryan Garner (8-0) from Southampton and Louie Lynn (5-0) from featherweight are also in action.

New professionals Alex Bishop (3-0), Eithan James (2-0), Sam Noakes (2-0) and Henry Turner (1-0) are taking the next step towards an early featherweight title fight.

Tickets are available from TicketMaster