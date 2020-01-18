Brad Marchand is fighting the puck but is not worried

Brad Marchand hit the empty net to seal the Bruins 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday night, and while it is the easiest goal that anyone can score in the NHL, there was a slight sigh of relief.

Marchand had lost control of the puck during an escape earlier in the game, just three nights after a shooting in Philadelphia. And all after not having scored since December 31, and it has not been easy for Bruins’ winger.

On Friday, he went to Twitter to joke about finding his hands, keeping things light while trying to find his touch again.

“Everyone is trolling, looking for a reason to troll,” he said Saturday. “Keyboard warriors or whatever you want to call it. That is part of it, they think they are paying us to chirp us. It comes and that’s what social media are for, but I can laugh about it too. It is not that much. It is the same as if I missed it. The same result, so you have to look at that. I would have missed anyway how my penalties went this year. You must be able to laugh about it. ”

All jokes aside, the Bruins know they are a better team and the attack runs better when Marchand is on his game. They are not so concerned about the shooting in Philadelphia, or about any of the others where he has had little success, but more during the games, and even then they are not too concerned.

“I think he’s fighting it, he’d be the first to admit it,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “The puck doesn’t work as much as it wants, that is apart from the shootout, I am generally talking about. Pucks where he is everywhere and they bounce when he expects it to be flat. That can work on your nerves or a bit in your head. … He looked better (Friday) in practice, looked good (Saturday), hopefully it translates. ”

Marchand is a 100-point player in the NHL, so it’s stupid to think his game won’t work. He is still near the puck, and as Cassidy said on Saturday, such a piece might not stand out so well for a player who doesn’t touch the puck that often.

But Marchand plays in every situation and is also one of the essential parts of the power game, so he gets enough face time and opportunity with the puck.

Just because he has not found the back of the net so often does not mean that his overall game has not disappeared either; he pointed out that after Saturday’s training, he kept the rest of his game sharp until his scoring touch returned.

Hopefully, now past the middle of the season, that is fast.

“It just didn’t go in,” Marchand said. “That stuff happens. There was a piece there where I played some bad games and still found the back of the net. It all equalizes itself. It’s been a while since I had such a piece. It happens, happens to me everyone. You just have to play through it. ”