Brad Marchand of Boston Bruins ridicules himself on Twitter after the last failed break-up news info

Brad Marchand may not be everyone’s cup of tea at the NHL, but no one has ever said he has no sense of humor. On Thursday evening, only skating with the disc was (again) a challenge for the Boston Bruins striker.

He then went to Twitter on Friday morning with a request for help.

“ATTENTION,” said the tweet. “They have lost or stolen hands, if they are found, then return to TD Garden … thank you.”

– Brad Marchand (@ Bmarch63) January 17, 2020

In second place from the Bruins with 64 points (21 goals, 43 assists) in 49 games, Marchand “lost his hands, quot; by taking the disc in a turn during a shooting. He had to beat the Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper Carter Hart to keep things going, instead he overcame the record and didn’t even shoot the net.

Then, against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, he skated alone during an outing, and when he started moving, he lost the record again.

Marchand scored a goal on Thursday after his teammate David Pastrnak passed an empty net to feed his line-mate for the easy goal.