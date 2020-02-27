[brad-pauls-pushing-for-a-british-title-shot-on-april-tenth]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

“The Newquay Bomb” 26-yr-outdated Brad Pauls moves a person action closer to his dream of a British title when he headlines the “BRAWL IN THE GUILDHALL” demonstrate at Plymouth Guild Hall on Friday, April 10th.

Pauls has the most important fight of his profession to date when he competes in a Remaining Eliminator for the English Middleweight title from “The Hammer” Mick Hall from Preston.

Corridor with additional encounter than Pauls has won 15 from 17 contests and has blended at a increased stage acquiring fought for the WBA Intercontinental Middleweight title and also competed in the televised Prizefighter tournament.

In quite a few eyes, Pauls starts this battle as the underdog but he is not fazed. “I will struggle any individual. I will give almost everything I have got to move this a single phase closer to the British title. There will not be any effortless fights at this phase of my vocation.

Pauls has received all 15 fights with nine coming by stoppage and he captured the Southern Location title in November 2019 with a devastating 7th spherical Knockout of Robbie Chapman at the same venue.

“I hope the fans will get at the rear of me for this struggle in Plymouth. With owing respect to Robbie, Corridor is a increased-level fighter and he thinks this is a earn for him. I want everyone’s help to prove him completely wrong and deliver an additional aspiration to my residence town and area”.

Tickets can be attained from Brad straight or from www.myfighttickets.com