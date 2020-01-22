Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie release new Chateau Miraval wine

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have quit their marriage, but the exes still have a common appreciation for wine.

Pitt and Jolie, who own a property with a large vineyard, have plans to launch a Cheateau Miraval wine produced at their French winery, US Weekly reported.

Despite the separation four years ago, Jolie and Pitt will not stop working together at the Cotes de Provence winery.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married between 2014 and 2016. (Getty)

Marc Perrin is responsible for growing the wine production at the winery and has released details of the highly anticipated release.

“We will create the only champagne house that only makes rose wine,” Perrrin said recently to Wine Spectator. “We will try to improve the quality of rosé in champagne as much as possible. We are confident that Miraval’s new talent marriage can work.”

Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and actor Brad Pitt in 2013. (Getty)

On Monday, Pitt joked in his thank-you speech to the Screen Actors Guild Awards about how he “doesn’t get along” with his wife and how his character in “Once Upon a Time” was in Hollywood.

“I definitely hope I did the same for you. Let’s face it. It was a difficult part. A man who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a long way,” said the actor, who is private about his private life, told the crowd.

Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston smiled during his speech before winning Outstanding Female in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston cross each other on the SAG red carpet. (Getty)

Pitt and Aniston were later photographed as they met backstage.

Aniston and Pitt were happy to see each other with photographers who caught their smile. Another photo showed Pitt lovingly reaching for Aniston’s hand as she walked away.

