Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to release the new wine

Despite their divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to participate in their joint ventures. Together, they own the Chateau Miraval French winery. With their partner, Marc Perrin, they plan to release a new rose champagne. According to a credible source who spoke to People magazine, the project “has been developed for three or four years. Miraval is about the art of rosé and this champagne, made in the Champagne region, is a collaboration that combines Provençal knowledge with champagne. “

The way.

Pitt and Jolie released their latest wines last year in 2019, also via Miraval: Studio in January and Muse in May. People and sources close to the former couple claim they view the business as “an investment for their children”. According to Wine, Perrin offered a look at the Wine Spectator details, stating that “we are working hard with [one of the leading champagne producers], Rodolphe Péters,” Perrin also added that “they will create the only champagne house that does only rosé. We will try to boost the quality of rosé in Champagne as much as possible. “He also added that Péters uses saignée, a unique rosé technique for excellent quality.

Originating in Provence, France, the saignée is effective in making rosé, as it builds the best and boldest wine by “bleeding” a portion of pressed grape from the pulp. The longer the pressed grapes stay in contact with the seeds and the skins, the darker the juice becomes as the road becomes red wine. This ancient method has its followers in the main wine-growing areas such as the Loire, Rhone and Napa valleys.

The family knows better.

With wine destined for release within a few months, winemaking remains a family affair. The Chateau Miraval started with the Jolie-Pitt and Perrin family. And now it has included the Péters family. “Continuity and family are very important to Brad and Angelina,” a source told People. I can only wonder if both parties are really interested in preserving the interests of their children.

In September of last year, Jolie provided Pitt with an ultimatum: It was to choose between his friend, Kanye West, or his children. According to Digital Weekly reports, Jolie is not a great friend of The Kardashians, which explains why Pitt’s friendship with the West has caused her anger to rise with her ex-husband.

In addition, Jolie had filed for custody of their children. On the other hand, Pitt wanted to join custody, although he is known to have failed to meet his children on a regular basis during legal proceedings. The most recent event I know had to do with their son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Shortly after the age of 18, he was dropped out of college in South Korea. The event was remarkable because of Pitt’s strong absence.

In all fairness, I hope Miraval is a good step in building a relationship between Pitt and the children. It is good that the company was not divorced, especially when I heard that they had a hard time separating things in the process. The couple estimated net worth was a total of $ 400 million, with Pitt making at least 300 of it. Earth’s shores were in line. According to the children, Pitt pays child support.

He’s sober.

It has been implied by the media that Brad Pitt had previously fought to become sober. On the bright side, he recently credited Bradley Cooper with encouraging him in the right direction. However, relapses have occurred on a regular basis. And it is a understandable fear that Pitt’s coldness may be in danger as he deals with neutralizing vinification activity with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.