Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get back together at the SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were photographed backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The exes crossed the paths after both won in their respective categories at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston cross each other on the SAG red carpet. (Getty)

Pitt received the award for excellence of a male actor in a supporting role for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Aniston won Outstanding Female in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show.

Aniston and Pitt were happy to see each other with photographers who caught their smile. Another photo showed Pitt lovingly reaching for Aniston’s hand as she walked away.

Brad Pitt is photographed and reaches for Jennifer Aniston’s hand when she leaves the SAG Awards. (Getty)

Pitt was also seen watching Aniston’s acceptance speech backstage. Once he said ‘wow’ after seeing that she had won.

“And all of you, your accomplishments inspire me,” said Aniston in her emotional acceptance speech as Pitt watched. “For years I’ve had the feeling that we somehow grew up together and I only know that you know how many times I’ve been invited to this room in the past 20 years. It was very special the times that I was invited.”

Aniston was asked in the red carpet interview earlier that night about the attention she paid to her repeated reunion with Pitt during the award season.

“It’s hysterical,” joked Aniston. “But what are you going to talk about?”

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt meet for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 20, 2002 (Getty)

Fans went crazy on Twitter after seeing the photos from the event.

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage. Pitt married Angelina Jolie and Aniston in 2015. The two couples have since separated.

Pitt was seen at Aniston’s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles in February. He was also at their Christmas party in December.

