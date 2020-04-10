Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston who dance together in their mansion?

Jennifer Aniston e Brad Pitt they are not quarantined together. Gossip Cop examined the suspicious allegation of a tabloid. The article is not true.

“Man Only!” read the title in the last issue of Star. The chart states that former spouses spent the last 22 days together in the spacious Aniston mansion amidst the coronavirus epidemic. A privileged “call” tells the market “Brad and Jen spent most of their time together during their closing.” The insider adds: “The whole experience has brought us even closer. They both feel humble and grateful for everything they have right now, especially one another.”

The publication claims that Pitt still sees his six children from his marriage to Angelina Jolie, but has “minimal contact” with anyone else. “Brad and Jen are very aware of keeping a safe social spacing. Since they don’t mix with other people, they think it’s safe to hang out,” the alleged insider says. The stranger then shared strangely specific details about Pitt and Aniston’s “timing” during the lockout.

“They hold regular meetings with their staff and co-workers, who are becoming aware of what’s going on in Hollywood,” the so-called insider said. The dubious source says that once the animators finish their work schedule, they have a Zoom Hangout or FaceTime chat with their celeb friends. “They had several virtual encounters like Courteney Cox, Amal and George Clooney, and Sandra Bullock and other friends,” says the secretary.

We get the corpses to see the former couple again, but the story is completely fabricated. Representatives for Aniston and Pitt denied this false claim. The starting point is using the current health pandemic to invent a crazy tale, right down to the Zoom references. In addition, Gossip Cop he has repeatedly stressed that Pitt and Aniston are not together again. We’ve dismissed so many fake stories from this tabloid about the couple being absurd.

Just three weeks ago, Star falsely claimed that Pitt and Aniston were planning a secret wedding in Cape Town. The magazine claimed that the actors were keeping “everything under wraps” even after the wedding happened to avoid much “hype.” The whole narrative was false. Like this current fake article, Pitt and Aniston’s representatives separately denied the story and again confirmed that the two are just friends. Gossip Cop he debunked the ridiculous story when he left.

Earlier this year, we challenged Star to allege that Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby girl. The place again claimed the two reunited and we are looking to raise a child together. As you can imagine, the whole story was completely untrue. Again, because it is a repeat, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not a couple, they are not married and they do not adopt children together. Gossip Cop will keep busting all this and all the rest of the dead bodies for these fake articles.