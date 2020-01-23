Brad Pitt “apologized” to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for “mistakes” in her marriage

If Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston looked relaxed in their company at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday, it was because they had eradicated their grievances.

The couple were married for five years before separating in 2005. Pitt reportedly fell in love with Angelina Jolie, the co-star of Mr and Mrs Smith. After his separation from Jolie in 2016, Pitt is said to have become a changed man who has since apologized to Aniston for his role in the separation of the marriage.

“Brad is now completely sober and in a different place from when they were together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Brad is really an introspective guy who worked hard on himself. He apologized to her for many things that he thought were problems in their relationship. He really takes responsibility for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today . She.” both have moved on.

“They just love and adore at the moment and have been much closer friends since their divorce,” added the source of Pitt and Aniston, who separated from their second husband Justin Theroux in 2018.

“You have a very mature relationship that has developed over time because both have had marriages that have not worked.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married between 2000 and 2005. (Getty)

The exes have come a long way since their divorce. After their breakup, Aniston said Pitt missed a “sensitivity chip” because he quickly went on with Jolie.

“Brad is not mean; he would never deliberately try to rub anything on my face,” Aniston told Vanity Fair in September 2005, seven months after his split. “In retrospect, I can see him go, ‘Oh, I can see that was ruthless.’ But I know Brad, Brad would say, “This is art!” … there is a sensitivity chip that is missing. “

However, after the two reconnected at the recent SAG Awards, it is clear that water was now playing between them under the bridge.

“Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up,” said the source.

Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married for two years and together for 14 years. (Getty)