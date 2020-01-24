Brad Pitt appears to be thrilled when asked if he will take Jennifer Aniston to the Oscars

He may be the hottest actor in the world, but Brad Pitt has no date with the Oscars.

We repeat, BRAD PITT HAS NO DATE FOR THE OSCARS!

While the 56-year-old star was walking on the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday, he indicated that he would start as a soloist on February 10.

Pitt’s lonely status is music for the ears of fans looking forward to seeing former flame Jennifer Aniston, 50, again.

When asked by a reporter whether he would take his ex-wife to the 92nd Academy Awards, the actor smiled and laughed: “No, I don’t have a date” before continuing.

The rumor mill was full of talks about the former couple’s sweet backstage reunion that took place at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last week … and for good reason. Could they be cuter?

Brad Pitt is photographed and reaches for Jennifer Aniston’s hand when she leaves the SAG Awards. (Getty)

Pitt and Aniston were famously married for five years, but separated in 2005. Pitt married Angelina Jolie and Aniston in 2015. The two couples have since separated.

While Pitt, who is nominated for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, may not bring Aniston with him as his date for the Oscars, he has made it clear that he won’t find a date on Tinder.

In addition to his memorable encounter with the morning show star, Pitt had the internet ablaze after the SAG Awards last weekend when he joked that he had “included my best actor award in my Tinder profile”.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t serious about all the ladies out there.

“No, I’m not there,” he said to Extra. “I’m not even sure how it works. I just found it funny to say.”

Too bad. Maybe he’s on Raya?