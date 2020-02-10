Brad Pitt Goes Political in 2020 Oscars Acceptance Speech, Denounces Senate Removal Process Against Trump

LOS ANGELES – Brad Pitt became political in his Oscar acceptance speech, slamming the Senate recall process after winning the best supporting actor for his role in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” directed by Quentin Tarantino. “

“They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, nodding to the Senate vote not to allow the Witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial earlier this month.

“I think maybe Quentin [Tarantino] is making a film about it. In the end, the adults are doing the right thing,” he added.

Pitt then thanked Tarantino for being “original” and “one of a kind”, adding: “The movie industry would be a much drier place without you.” He then thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, saying he “would ride on his pigtails any day, man.”

He continued to thank the rest of his cast and his team, specifically calling his stunt coordinators, before dedicating the prize to his children, that he said “color everything I do”.

The award was Pitt’s first actor Oscar. He has an Oscar for “12 years of slave”, which won the best photo in 2014.

Pitt beat an iconic group that included Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins and Al Pacino.

He was honored for his role as Clint Booth, a double stuntman for the actor character of Leonard DiCaprio in the film about the Manson family murders which shot in Hollywood near the Dolby Theater, where Pitt accepted the first prize of the evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

