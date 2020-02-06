Brad Pitt hates Gwyneth Paltrow?

does Brad Pitt really hate Gwyneth Paltrow? One of the tabloids would like you to believe this. Gossip Cop has learned that the wrong story contains no truth.

According to the globeWhile Pitt still worships ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, this doesn’t apply to ex-fiance Paltrow. “When they meet, he’s polite, but he certainly won’t do much to see them,” said an unknown source in the magazine. “She is in a completely different league than he sees Jen, who is only the noblest lady he knows.”

Pitt and Paltrow were together for several years in the 90s and were temporarily engaged, but ended their relationship in 1997. According to the alleged source, the actor was happy to reunite with Aniston throughout the award season, but has “no interest in anything to catch up “with Paltrow. “He has declined their numerous requests for slopes, but Gwyneth takes no notice,” added the anonymous tipster.

One reason for Pitt’s alleged contempt, says the “insider”, is that Paltrow interviewed her past romance. “He never spilled intimate details about an ex in a social situation or interview. He wants her to show him the same respect.” The unknown source concludes: “Brad is so passive-aggressive that he just doesn’t have the nerve To tell Gwyneth in the face he sees her coming! “

The tabloid article is based on the word of an incomprehensible “insider” Gossip Cop reached out for Pitt’s spokesman, who tells us that it is “totally wrong.” The film star has no evil will against his ex-fiancee. In fact, last month Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar that she was “friends” with many of her exes – and explicitly mentioned Pitt’s name.

The history of the globe was apparently written to take advantage of the recent reunification between Pitt and Aniston at the SAG Awards. Just because the actor was photographed doesn’t mean he hates someone else. Just last week, Gossip Cop Angelina Jolie was furious with Pitt and Aniston’s “love party” at the award ceremony. The tabloid has benefited from the monotony with all sorts of great stories.

In 2017, the Globe sister RadarOnline painted a completely different picture of how Pitt and Paltrow got along. The blog then claimed that the exes were in a “secret relationship” that could become romantic. However, the actress had a real relationship with Brad Falchuk, whom she has married since then. Although the gossip media take Pitt and Paltrow’s dynamism to the extreme, the simple truth is that they are only friendly – not less or more.