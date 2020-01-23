Brad Pitt in love with Jennifer Aniston again?

is Brad Pitt really in love with Jennifer Aniston again? That is the story one of the tabloids sells. Gossip Cop I can confirm that the exes are friendly, but there are no romantic feelings between them.

Pitt was filmed behind the scenes at the SAG Awards last week and watched Aniston’s acceptance speech for the best actress in a drama series. That was enough for In contact to explain that the actor wants to get together with his ex-wife. “He looked so proud and even emotional,” says a so-called “witness” of the magazine. The moment was captured in front of the camera so that this “witness” could be anyone in the world who watched the footage. And although Pitt was definitely happy for Aniston, it is wrong to say that he became “emotional”.

During the ceremony, the ex-spouses also met backstage and gave each other a friendly hug when they saw each other. “It all happened so quickly, but at the same time it felt like it was slow motion,” says another alleged “witness” to the sales outlet. “They had a sweet moment with a hug and a kiss and they whispered to each other. They were beaming. “This greeting was also recorded in front of the camera, and no kisses or whispers seemed to be exchanged.

From there, the story goes from exaggeration to fiction. “Brad is in love with Jen again – that was obvious when he was watching him with her,” says a suspected insider. “He didn’t even try to hide it in public. You couldn’t wipe that smile off his face even if you tried, and I’ve never seen Jen so happy. You got a second chance at love and won’t let it slide through their fingers. “

How Gossip Cop has emphasized several times that the ex-spouses are friendly again, but do not revive romance. A person in Pitt ‘s camp says that Touch’ s article is “obviously wrong”. Our confidant writes: “You met at the SAG Awards and exchanged congratulatory messages. You are only friends. Nothing more.”

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, Pitt told reporters that he was “blissfully naive” about all the criticism of his public reunion with Aniston. “I’ll stay that way,” added the actor, noting that he hadn’t read the headlines around the backstage inlet. This is because the whole situation is disproportionate. Following the SAG Awards, People magazine reported that Pitt and Aniston “congratulated each other and that was it”.

In Touch is now omnipresent when it comes to reporting on the exes. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up for falsely claiming that Pitt had submitted a proposal to Aniston at the Golden Globes. This latest article does not mention this imaginary scenario. At that time last year, the outlet insisted that Pitt and Aniston had a little girl together. The child must have been with a babysitter during the SAG Awards.