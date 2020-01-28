Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Are Twin Girls Expected?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston don’t expect twin girls despite a ridiculous tabloid report. Gossip Cop can expose the ridiculous story. There is no truth.

According to women’s Daynot only are the ex-spouses together again, they also have two babies on the way. Last week Aniston published an Instagram photo of herself that lay down in the car before the SAG Awards to avoid wrinkles in her dress. The tabloid writes: “Those who are believed to be innocent had hidden meaning – it confirms rumors that she is pregnant with twins!” At first, it is unclear how the image of the actress in any way suggests pregnancy. These so-called “rumors” did not appear anywhere before the magazine’s report.

Still, the outlet claims Aniston “had a small bump” at the SAG Awards and “rumors confirmed that she had frozen her eggs in the early 2000s.” A suspected insider is quoted as saying, “It would make sense if she had.” Twins instead of just one. Two children with Brad were Jennifer’s dream in the 90s when they met, and it is said that she has finally fulfilled her wish. “

The anonymous source continues: “If they had done IVF, Jen would undoubtedly have taken full advantage of the technology and selected two girls. Brad wants one from each but this time he is unable to negotiate. Never in a thousand years would Jen have thought that she would have a second chance of pure luck, and now she is there. “The supposed tip closes:” All eyes will be on her for the rest of the awards season to see if she’s celebrating champagne with her. This is a woman who loves her cocktails, so if she doesn’t eat I would say that she is definitely pregnant with Brad’s child – or with children! “

The tabloid report is rich in speculation and easy to prove. Even the speculative aspects of the story are based on the misconception that Pitt and Aniston are back together – which they are not. Individual speakers of both stars confirm that they have not rekindled romance. Serious celebrity news like People magazine have also confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are no longer together. The exes are in a good mood, but their dynamism is purely friendly. Suffice it to say that the tabloid article is utter nonsense.

It should be noted that Women’s Day is omnipresent with its false reporting. Just last month Gossip Cop I blew up the tabloid because I mistakenly claimed Aniston was back with Justin Theroux. That is not the case either. In April 2018, it was the first time the magazine said Aniston was pregnant with Pitt’s baby. The publication always produces fiction.