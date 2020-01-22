Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Are you planning a $ 1 million wedding in Napa Valley?

are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are you planning a $ 1 million wedding in Napa Valley? One of the tabloids would like you to believe this. Gossip Cop can confirm that the ex-spouses are not together again, let alone remarry.

Life & styleAniston’s latest cover story begins with the finding that Aniston was seen trying on a “white dress” in a Beverly Hills store earlier this month. An unknown insider tells the magazine: “It showed her tight back, just like the wedding dress she was wearing for the first time when she married Brad … Everyone is buzzing that Jen found her dress in Beverly Hills that evening! “

Gossip Cop can burst the tabloid bubble from the start. The white dress Aniston tried on was the dress she wore at the SAG Awards last weekend. The actress even shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing the dress and joked about the difficulties of keeping it wrinkle-free. It is not her wedding dress.

Even so, the unreliable electrical outlet claims that Pitt and Aniston have rekindled their romance and are closing the knot 15 years after their marriage ended. “Cards to save the date are already in the mail,” an anonymous source said. “It happened in June. They talked about the ceremony on July 29th – the very day they got married in 2000. But too many of their friends are out of town.”

The suspected tipster then notes that the exes married for the first time in Malibu before adding: “Brad and Jen have already done the seaside wedding, so they are planning something different with this wedding. Jen wants to tie the knot in the countryside and tried ranches in Napa, California. Brad loves the idea. “

From there, the unknown source provides details about the imaginary ceremony, including some of the A-listeners on the guest list. Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper are said to be Pitt’s “top choice for groomsmen”, while Aniston wants two groomsmen. Therefore, she asks “Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to join her at the altar”.

Of course, the tabloid cannot help throwing Angelina Jolie into the mix. The so-called “insider” says Pitt’s six children “play an important role in the ceremony,” which “has certainly been well received”. However, Aniston is inclined to invite ex-husband Justin Theroux, the apparently wrong source says. The supposed tipster sums up: “This time Hollywood’s golden couple will be there in the long run – they would not get married if they were not!” Brad and Jen have learned from their mistakes and can’t wait to make their love official again. “

Tabloid stories don’t get much fictional than this. Gossip Cop turned to Aniston’s spokesman, who tells us in the file that the article is in full. A person in Pitt’s camp said it was “obviously wrong”. Our trustworthy source adds: “You met at the SAG Awards and exchanged congratulatory messages. You are just friends. Nothing more.”

People Magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, also confirms that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s about it,” the publication writes.

Life & Style has already proven that it is not trustworthy to report precisely on one of the stars. Just last month, the magazine said Pitt had a serious relationship with Alia Shawkat to the point where he introduced the actress to his children. The actor never dated the star of Arrested Development, and the whole scenario has since been dropped by the gossip media.

Already in November, before the wrong articles with Shawkat, Gossip Cop They broke the socket because they wrongly claimed that Pitt and Aniston were going to have a baby together. No baby is mentioned in this latest report of a $ 1 million wedding in Napa. The tabloid just keeps throwing out absolute nonsense.