Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Are you planning a vacation together when the awards season ends?

are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are you planning to go on vacation together when the award season is over? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can expose it.

According to heatthe ex-spouses are together again and take a much-needed break after months of award ceremonies. Pitt and Aniston have crossed each other several times this season, including at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. An alleged source tells the outlet: “They are planning a vacation to find out exactly what is going on between them and are spending some time together without attracting prying eyes.”

The suspected tipster continues, “They both want to go together, to Mexico or some other hot place to relax. They are both cautious, but with a view to the future, Jen hopes that she and Brad will have some more together Spend a vacation and that they are a little alone at home. ”The seemingly fictitious insider adds:“ You have to find out what they have in common and how they can take things forward. ”

The tabloid report is based on the idea that Pitt and Aniston have sparked a romance again – which is simply not true. Separate speakers from both stars have confirmed that they are not together again. Reputable publications like People Magazine have also confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are just friends.

Pitt and Aniston were both instrumental in the award ceremony due to their respective roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show. Their run-ins have been widely publicized and reviewed, but there’s not much to tell here, except that ex-spouses live on good terms. After the SAG Awards, one person told in Pitt’s camp Gossip Cop“They met … and exchanged congratulations. They are just friends. Nothing else. “Pitt himself told reporters that he was” blissfully naive “about all the attention the two had received.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with sources near both stars who confirm that they are not planning to travel together. This ongoing saga is total nonsense. In fact, the public could probably take a vacation from all of these fictional articles by Pitt / Aniston.

Unfortunately, Heat is known for writing false reports about the exes. Last month, Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it mistakenly claimed that Angelina Jolie would smash the Golden Globes just to compete with Pitt and Aniston. As time has shown, the Maleficent star did not appear at the award ceremony. Last year the tabloid invented a story about Pitt and Aniston, who plan to make a film together. Such a project is not planned. It is also not a Mexican vacation in progress.

swell

Fernandez, Alexia. “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston want nothing but happiness for each other,” says Source. People, January 22nd, 2020.

Calvario, Liz. “Brad Pitt is ‘blissfully naive’ after everyone freaked out about his Jennifer Aniston meeting (exclusive).” Entertainment tonight, January 22, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Angelina Jolie smashes golden globes to compete with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?” Gossip Cop, December 31, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Jennifer Aniston, who makes films from Brad Pitt books?” Gossip Cop, August 20, 2019.