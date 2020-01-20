Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Getting married in the French estate Where does he get married? Angelina Jolie

are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Getting married at the Chateau Miraval, the French estate where he married Angelina Jolie and still owns with her? That is the absurd premise in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can unmask every aspect of it.

According to New ideaPitt and Aniston have not only revived their romance, but are already planning their second wedding. “Brad and Jen are planning a private party at the castle this summer,” a suspected insider tells the outlet. “They were also in contact with a local event planner and hope to take a trip to Jen’s birthday next month, where they will make all the final arrangements.”

Pitt married Jolie in the same place in 2014, and the exes still own the property together. The alleged source says that in an act of “revenge”, Pitt sets “all weapons on fire” to keep the property. “Brad is determined to bring the castle to their settlement and make sure he can marry the real love of his life,” added the questionable tipster. Even if Pitt and Aniston are together again, that doesn’t make much sense. Shall we believe the exes are planning a summer wedding on the property, hoping that he can win them over in Jolie’s court over the next few months?

The apparently false source continues that Aniston “initially hesitated” to marry in the same place where Pitt and Jolie were holding their wedding, “but Brad insisted that it would be completely different – something simpler and more intimate.” Unknown insider adds: “Jen has always dreamed of a romantic French wedding on a property that is rooted in such a spectacular story. 2020 is all about being free from Angelina and starting a new life together. “

The tabloid report is a total fiction. Separate repeats for Pitt and Aniston have insured Gossip Cop They are not together again. The exes are friends again and even made friends behind the scenes at the SAG Awards on Sunday evening. As if for a romance, the ship sailed. The idea that they are planning a wedding in his French estate is nonsensical in every way.

It is worth noting that news came last week that Pitt and Jolie’s estate are releasing a new wine. Despite their turbulent divorce, the estranged spouses are still technically business partners. People Magazine, a much more reliable source of celebrity news than Woman’s Day, reported last week that Pitt and Jolie still consider Chateau Miraval an “investment for their children”. The actor does not consider it the setting for his non-existent marriage to Aniston.

In the meantime, New Idea cannot maintain its stories. Less than a month ago Gossip Cop the magazine for the false claim that Pitt and Aniston had married at their Christmas party, dissolved. In February last year, the same outlet insisted that Pitt and Aniston were married at their 50th birthday party. The publication is now organizing a third imaginary wedding at Chateau Miraval. We can only imagine where they will tie the knot next.

Stephen Huvane, spokesman for Jennifer Aniston.

Matthew Hiltzik, spokesman for Brad Pitt.