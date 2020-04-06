Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston planning a lifetime together?

They are Brad Pitt e Jennifer Aniston will you come clean about your relationship status in a TV interview? That’s the claim of a tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and determined it was completely false.

A report from the NW says the former couple is planning an interview to give fans details about their reconciliation. The outlet claims that after much public speculation, “found cuts at Hollywood awards and parties, a diamond ring on Jen’s wedding finger, and a joint Mexican vacation,” Pitt and Aniston are finally ready to hide their details. new relationship. publicly.

“They want to go straight to the public and let fans know that they care for each other and always have, that will never change,” a source allegedly close to the “usually intensely private couple,” says the publication. With age comes wisdom, and now that Aniston and Pitt are older, they are “more relaxed in talking about their personal lives, especially with friends like Ellen and Oprah,” the suspicious guy recounts.

Everything is on the table for the alleged warning, says the “privileged.” “Jen and Brad want to talk about their individual journeys, like their problems with alcohol and their failed relationships.” These stories of personal growth will culminate in the “main point – your new life together.” However, Pitt does not just think about his supposed future with Aniston.

According to the unreliable magazine, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star plans to do some digging on his latest ex-wife. The communication point writes, based on the word from an anonymous, seemingly false source, “Brad is waiting for his four-year battle with ex-wife Angelina to end so he can go to town in divorce.” but it wasn’t a peach either, “adds the mistrustful source. “Brad will use the interview to clear his name a bit.”

That’s not the only thing the “A” list “couple” will disclose throughout the notice. “There are also rumors that they are building a house together. But the number one dream would be for Jen to use the engraving to finally confirm that she is pregnant,” the dubious source said. Unfortunately, that “dream” will never come true, as this story is completely false from start to finish.

Gossip Cop He came to a source close to Pitt to respond to this story and we were told that the story was completely false. Pitt has not yet returned with Aniston and there is no interview in the papers about the previous couple’s fictitious reconciliation. We also went to Aniston’s official spokesperson for further clarification and were told the article was “complete nonsense”. Aniston and Pitt, divorced since 2005, are never reunited, though tabloids often try to convince people otherwise.

NW is a delinquent when it comes to Pitt and Aniston’s relationship status. Last month, the outlet claimed Aniston and Pitt were adopting a sister for Shiloh. Although Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife Jolie, only Shiloh has been featured in this blatant false report. Gossip Cop contacted separate spokespersons for Aniston and Pitt who assured us the couple was not adopting a girl.

A month earlier, the same outlet published an article stating that Pitt was warning John Mayer to stay away from Aniston. Mayer, upon hearing that Pitt and Aniston were back together, decided to make a “play” for their famous ex. After hearing about Aniston meeting his former crooner, Pitt “said John should come back,” a so-called “insider” said.

That report was also wrong, Gossip Cop uncovered. Aniston agrees with Mayer, nothing more. And, as we have reported many times before, Pitt and Aniston are unrelated, so Pitt would have no need to warn Mayer to “back off.” It’s just a cheap feature to entice readers to buy the magazine.