[brad-pitt,-jennifer-aniston-preparing-article-oscars-getaway?]

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston preparing a secret trip together soon after reuniting this awards time? No, but which is what one tabloid was professing as legitimate this week. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

In a dubiously-sourced write-up printed this 7 days, Warmth promises Pitt and Aniston have a “secret date” set up to rejoice his latest Oscar get for Finest Supporting Actor. “Insiders” allegedly explain to the journal that the ex-spouses are “eager to see wherever their fledgling reunion might convey them ” and are arranging a “holiday” in Mexico. The tabloid seems to be purposefully imprecise about this supposed reunion, remaining unclear if the two have truly gotten again together or if they are just considering it, but claims they are “both energized about staying collectively.” Whatsoever that usually means.

Gossip Cop investigated this tale, and what we identified didn’t surprise us: that this Pitt/Aniston reunion rumor is as bogus as each individual other one particular the tabloid globe has pushed at any time considering the fact that that one brief conversation they experienced at this year’s SAG Awards. Heat does not even feel to be attempting with this one particular. Take note the insider’s use of “holiday” alternatively of “vacation,” which would be the additional common phrase option in the United States. Although this intended insider could be British, it seems far more likely the British isles tabloid just didn’t hassle to double check no matter if their built-up resource sounded reliable.

Past month, People journal, a highly regarded superstar information outlet whose resources are considerably far more reputable than Heat’s, claimed that the minute at the SAG Awards in between Pitt and Aniston was very little much more than a pleasant trade. The journal confirmed that “they congratulated every single other and that was it.” Gossip Cop has also gained many on-the-report statements from reps for both equally Pitt and Aniston confirming that the two stars are not again together.

Gossip Cop has been around this time and time again, but here it is just one extra time in circumstance you skipped it: Pitt and Aniston are not again collectively. They are not adopting a child with each other, as Star claimed, nor is Aniston expecting with Pitt’s future daughters, irrespective of a Woman’s Day write-up. They are not in a love triangle with both Renee Zellweger or John Mayer, as NW imagined on individual situations. And no, they are not planning a getaway alongside one another after awards period is above, in spite of this issue of Heat and a person from very last month which claimed the specific identical factor with just as tiny proof.

In a crimson carpet interview with ET On the web, Pitt stated that he was unaware of the hullaballoo encompassing his interaction with Aniston. “I don’t know,” he instructed a reporter. “I’m blissfully naive and I’m gonna keep that way.” If only the relaxation of us could be so blessed.