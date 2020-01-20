Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston supported Exes at the SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Both have won trophies this year SAG Awards, but the big story of the evening is that the two meet backstage and absolutely embody the concept of supporting exes.

Early in the night, Brad Pitt received an award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once upon a time in Hollywood, In his acceptance speech, he joked about his own love life.

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part,” he said. “The guy who gets high takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a long way. Big.” The camera then panned to Jennifer, who smiled and clapped for her former partner.

Later that evening, Jen received an award for an actress’ outstanding performance in a drama series for her role in The newsroomand Brad was there to see it backstage.

The big moment came when they were snatched up behind the stage, smiling and chatting, and he even took her hand once.

This is a great moment, guys. Enormously. In fact, a search on the Getty Images database shows that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were last seen on a red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2002.

Twitter had a lot to say, of course, so record this rare and magical moment.

