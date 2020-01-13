Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston who adopts a baby from the Mexican orphanage?

Loading...

are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston really adopt a baby from a mexican orphanage? One of the tabloids claims that. Gossip Cop We looked at the situation and can confirm that it is nonsense.

According to New ideathe ex-spouses met secretly during the New Year holidays in Mexico. A suspected insider explains to the point of sale: “They wanted everything to be of the highest quality and under the radar. Therefore, their meetings are carefully planned in advance and only a handful of trusted friends are allowed to know where and when they meet. But they’re not really fooling anyone right now, and it’s an open secret behind the scenes that they’re approaching day by day. “

The unknown insider says Pitt and Aniston visited an orphanage in Tijuana while they were in Mexico, adding, “If they officially get back together and adopt a baby, it would be the perfect place from which to adopt.”

The only correct aspect of this article is that Pitt and Aniston were in Mexico for the New Year. However, Aniston visited Tulum with famous friends like Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman. Pitt was now in Puerto Vallarta. Tulum and Puerto Vallata are on the opposite side of the country. The flight time between the two cities is five to six hours and roughly corresponds to the distance from New York and Los Angeles. The ex-spouses were not close to each other on their respective trips to Mexico. Both were photographed separately, and none of them were near Tijuana, which is also several hours’ flight from both locations.

Repeats for both stars have insured Gossip Cop that they’re not together again. Outlets like TMZ have recently confirmed that nothing romantic happens between Pitt and Aniston. The ex-spouses are friendly and occasionally maintain contacts, but they have not rekindled their romance. They weren’t together in Mexico over the New Year either. Aniston’s spokesman also assures us that she won’t adopt a baby with Pitt.

It should be noted that New Idea cannot pursue the wrong storylines. Last month, Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up because it wrongly claimed that Pitt and Aniston got married at their Christmas party. This latest report asks whether the exes “officially get back together” or not. They are neither official nor unofficial.

Already in 2018, Gossip Cop exclaimed the magazine because it had invented a story about Pitt and Aniston, who had a baby together. The unreliable socket only lets fiction about the exes arise. This newest piece is more nonsense.

