Brad Pitt, JLo, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who happened to show up on your favorite TV shows

It’s always pretty cool to see how showbiz worlds collide when A-listeners get out of context with scripts in TV series.

With a variety of cult shows full of stars, Stan is the perfect hunting ground for celebrities.

From stars that play themselves, like J. Lo in Will & Grace, or show acting skills, like Britney Spears in How I Met Your Mother, we rated the top 10 guest appearances by the hottest celebrities in the world.

Paris Hilton in Veronica Mars

At the height of her career in mid-2000, Paris Hilton made the young series Veronica Mars famous.

The legendary reality star and heiress didn’t have to dive too far out of their comfort zone to play a rich girl who accused her friend’s grandmother of theft.

This is hot.

Paris Hilton in Veronica Mars (Stan)

9. Kim Kardashian in the Drop Dead Diva

Never heard of it? The legal fantasy sitcom Drop Dead Diva will blow your mind, and not just because it’s a dead bikini model that wakes up in someone else’s body.

Famous faces like Paula Abdul, Leanne Rimes and Kathy Griffin have cameos in abundance, but especially Kim Kardashian has appeared several times as the fabulous cheater Nikki LePree.

Kim is now working to get people out of jail, but it was once when she was locked up as villain Nikki in Drop Dead Diva. (Stan)

8. Owen Wilson in the community

Owen Wilson surprised community fans with his unplanned guest appearance in season 1.

He played a Greendale student who led the most popular campus clique, also known as the “cool study group”, and invited Buddy (Jack Black – another great guest star) to join them.

Owen Wilson in the Community (Stan)

7. Michelle Obama in parks and recreation

When Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) came across Michelle Obama in Parks and Recreation, it was a delightful demonstration of the awkwardness struck by stars.

After the former first lady completely confused her, the ambitious government employee encouraged her to take a new job at the National Parks Service in Chicago.

Michelle Obama in Parks and Recreation (Stan)

6. Chris Pratt in the OK

Before becoming a cult star in Parks and Recreation, 27-year-old Chris Pratt played a small role in The OC Season 4 as Che, Summer’s hippie college friend.

During a particularly trippy episode, he took Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) on a spontaneous camping trip to find his spiritual animal.

Chris Pratt OK (Stan)

5. Demi Lovato in Grey’s Anatomy

Singer Demi Lovato played a teenage patient in season 6 of the legendary medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, who was misdiagnosed as paranoid schizophrenia.

The great Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) finally diagnosed her with a rare inner ear condition that made her hear everything in her body. Full on!

Demi Lovato in Grey’s Anatomy (Stan)

4. Oprah in 30 rock

Oprah Winfrey was hilariously sitting next to Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) on a plane on 30 rock, making some solid advice for life.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a hallucination of a tablet that Liz had taken before the flight.

3. Britney Spears on how I met your mother

Britney Spears has had two episodes in the third season of How I Met Your Mother.

The pop star put up with a major career downgrade and played a lovingly sick receptionist who fell in love with Ted and became engaged to Barney for a short time.

Britney Spears in How I Met Your Mother (Stan)

2. Jennifer Lopez in Will & Grace

Before lighting up the Super Bowl stage with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, the triple threat of herself and her Shades of Blue character, Detective Harlee Santos, appeared on Will & Grace.

Lopez first appeared in the original Will & Grace series when Karen (Megan Mullally) married Lyle Finster (John Cleese).

The connection? She apparently grew up in the Bronx with Karen’s maid Rosario (Shelley Morrison) and sang “Waiting for Tonight” at the infamous wedding, with Jack (Sean Hayes) standing up for one of her substitute dancers.

J. Lo returned to the revamped series in 2018 and sniffed funny with Jack while filming a scene for Shades of Blue.

Here’s how it went …

1. Brad Pitt in friends

Years before their divorce and legendary rendezvous at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shared another iconic moment.

While still married to Aniston, Pitt starred in Friends and, ironically, played her character’s former high school nemesis and the president of the “I Hate Rachel Green Club”.

Brad Pitt in Friends (Stan)

* Presented by Stan