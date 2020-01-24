Brad Pitt makes it clear that he’s not with Tinder after SAG Awards joke

It looks like you don’t have a chance to “swipe right” on Brad Pitt.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend in Los Angeles, the 56-year-old actor said unforgettable: “I have to add this to my Tinder profile.”

It was just a joke, an interview he gave on Thursday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was awarded the Maltin Modern Master Award.

Brad Pitt joked that he was at Tinder’s 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when he took on the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. (Getty)

“No, I’m not there,” he said to Extra. “I’m not even sure how it works. I just found it funny to say.”

However, we shouldn’t be surprised because in his acceptance speech for the SAG Awards he thought about how difficult it was, given his marriage history, to play the stuntman Cliff Booth from the 1960s in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a long way,” he joked as the cameras cut his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who laughed and clapped her hands.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston cross each other on the SAG red carpet. (Getty) Brad Pitt is photographed and reaches for Jennifer Aniston’s hand as she leaves the SAG Awards. (Getty)

(And let’s not even start with the photos from their backstage meeting, where his hand was just long enough on her arm for the internet to explode.)

Pitt was married to the 50-year-old star of the Morning Show (titled Morning Wars in Australia) from 2000 to 2005.

His divorce from the estranged wife Angelina Jolie is pending a custody agreement for her six children. However, a judge declared them both unmarried last year.

