Brad Pitt planning a surprise party for Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday?

is Brad Pitt I’m really planning a surprise party for Jennifer Aniston51st birthday next month? This is the wrong claim in one of the new tabloids. Gossip Cop learned the truth.

According to women’s Day, Pitt and Aniston have slowly rebuilt their romance and he is determined to prove his commitment by organizing a bash for their 51st birthday. “He hires her favorite restaurant, Gjelina, for an intimate dinner party,” says an anonymous source, adding that Aniston’s friends are helping him organize it. It should be noted that we have found no evidence that the Friends’ Star often dines in Gjelina. It is very possible that she ate there, but there are no photos of Aniston in her so-called “favorite restaurant”. It appears that the magazine has just selected a random celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles.

The unknown insider adds: “With her birthday, which is two days after the Oscars, he jokes that she can finally eat and drink after she has followed a strict regime for the award season.” This statement makes no sense if you consider that Aniston, who received nominations for her Apple TV + series The Morning Show, is not nominated for an Oscar – celebrating films. “He made sure that her favorite Mexican cook bakes churros with caramel sauce by hand on the morning of her birthday,” added the suspected tipster, who suggests that Pitt will sleep overnight.

How Gossip Cop has emphasized countless times and, as the spokesmen of both stars have made clear, the ex-spouses have not sparked romance again. People magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, also reported that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. This new article on Women’s Day with a surprise party is rather fictional. Regardless of the claims of the unidentified “source” of the tabloid, we turned to Pitt’s representative, who tells us in the file that he is not planning Aniston’s birthday. The magazine may have invented this scenario because Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party last year. However, he won’t organize secretly next time.

It must be mentioned that Women’s Day has an astonishing lack of consistency when it comes to fictional articles about ex-spouses. Just last week, Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up because it wrongly claimed that Pitt and Aniston were expecting twin girls. A week later, they slowly return to their relationship. And last month the store insisted that Aniston be with Justin Theroux again. Is the magazine based only on the loss of the short-term memory of its readers? Willy-nilly, Gossip Cop remembers all this nonsense.

swell

Fernandez, Alexia. “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston want nothing but happiness for each other,” says Source. People, January 22nd, 2020.

Maslow, Nick. “Brad Pitt is attending Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party.” People, February 10, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston expecting twin girls?” Gossip Cop, January 27, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Romance” Back On “?” Gossip Cop, December 9, 2019.

Matthew Hiltzik, spokesman for Brad Pitt. January 31, 2020.