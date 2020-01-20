Brad Pitt refers to his previous marriages in his speech about the SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Brad Pitt made a far-reaching speech about Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish and his marriages while accepting the Screen Actors Guild Award for male actor in a supporting role.

The Hollywood star “Once Upon A Time” determined the humorous tone of his speech from the start. “I have to add that to my Tinder profile,” he quipped, holding up the actor.

He thanked not only his co-stars, but also the feet of his female co-stars: “Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet.”

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” said Pitt, letting his co-stars down.

Then he thanked His Once Upon A Time for “increasing” his game.

“I definitely hope I did the same for you. Let’s face it. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a long way,” said the actor, who usually talked about his personal life, told the shocked crowd.

“Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen,” he added. “We know moments of grace. We have experienced moments of wisdom. We put that on the screen. We all laughed at our ridiculousness. We know funny and we put that on the screen. And I think that’s a worthy one. ” endeavor. “

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said Pitt, who recently won a golden globe for his role as a stuntman cliff booth. “I think the simple math is that some projects work and others don’t, and there’s no reason to keep one of them busy. Just go to the next one and keep telling stories.”

Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston continued to smile during his speech and later won her own trophy for an actress in a drama series for The Morning Show.

When asked backstage how much of his personal life influenced his work, Pitt said, “Always. I personally make everything a mistake.”

