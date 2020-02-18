[brad-pitt-warning-john-mayer-to-remain-absent-from-jennifer-aniston?]

(Getty Illustrations or photos)

Did Brad Pitt actually warn John Mayer to remain absent from Jennifer Aniston? That is what one particular of this week’s tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop has acquired the fact.

Earlier this thirty day period, Aniston and Mayer reportedly satisfied up for dessert at the Sunset Tower Lodge in Los Angeles, exactly where they ended up joined by Andy Cohen and Aniston’s close mate, Amanda Anka, who’s married to Jason Bateman. Aniston and Mayer have remained on good phrases considering the fact that ending their year-prolonged romance in 2009. Obviously, NW has made the decision to generate drama by dragging in the actress’s even a lot more popular ex – Pitt.

In accordance to an alleged insider, Mayer is “making a play” for Aniston for the reason that he’s upset about her supposedly having back together with Pitt. “John panicked when he recognized factors were severe amongst Jen and Brad, and confident himself that she was his 1 that obtained away,” says the meant supply. “So in real John vogue, he engineered an harmless catch-up involving them to gauge where she’s at with Brad.”

The unfamiliar tipster goes on to say that Aniston “couldn’t cease talking about how content she is with Brad” throughout her get-with each other with Mayer, which was “a enormous burn up to his ego.” From there, the seemingly phony source claims Pitt “was shocked” to master about the meet-up, and let it be regarded he was not interesting with it. “Brad is all far too mindful of John’s standing as a ladies’ gentleman and has put word out that John need to again off,” provides the questionable source. “Brad can pull strings in the music industry as a great deal as in flicks. One particular word from Brad into the correct ear and he’ll be cancelled.”

Every thing about the tabloid’s story is completely absurd. For starters, Pitt and Aniston aren’t back again with each other – as spokespeople for both stars have pressured. People today magazine, a trusted source for movie star news, has in the same way noted that the ex-spouses are just welcoming. Just previous 7 days, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely boasting Pitt and Aniston were acquiring a toddler with each other and went to Italy to celebrate. The magazine’s latest article does not even point out that phony state of affairs.

Meanwhile, Mayer isn’t “making a play” for his ex-girlfriend. The musician has remained pleasant with Aniston subsequent their breakup far more than a decade in the past. Very last calendar year, Mayer attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party – the exact a person that Pitt attended. We’d say it’s really awesome that the Mates star is able to remain so cordial with her exes. NW, having said that, would like its audience to imagine that Aniston’s exes are combating above her. It’s not the situation. Pitt by no means warned Mayer to stay away from Aniston, and he has no purpose to do so.

It must be noted, Gossip Cop busted NW again in Could 2018 for wrongly reporting that Aniston and Mayer were being again alongside one another. Aniston in no way rekindled a romance with the singer – just as she has not rekindled 1 with Pitt these days. This tale of a remarkable enjoy triangle is overall fiction.