Brad Pitt wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Charlize Theron. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Joaquin Phoenix. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Adam Driver (L) and wife Joanne Tucker. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Colin Jost (L) and Scarlett Johansson. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Leonardo Dicaprio. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Cynthia Erivo. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Antonio Banderas. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Bong Joon-ho (C) and the cast and crew for “Parasite”. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Quentin Tarantino. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Regina King. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Elvira Lind (L) and Oscar Isaac. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kelly Marie Tran. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Lea Seydoux. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kazuhiro Tsuji. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Sunrise Coigney (L) and Mark Ruffalo. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Gal Gadot. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Greta Gerwig. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Timothée Chalamet. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Brie Larson. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Rami Malek. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Mahershala Ali (L) and Amatus Sami-Karim. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Diane Ladd (L) and Laura Dern. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Janelle Monáe (L) and her mother Janet. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Billy Porter arrives on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Roman Griffin Davis (L) and Archie Yates. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Beanie Feldstein. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kaitlyn Dever. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Sigourney Weaver. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

George MacKay. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Sandra Oh. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Maya Rudolph. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Molly Sims. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Ida Darvish (L) and Josh Gad. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Geena Davis. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Pedro Almodóvar. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Rebel Wilson. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Vanessa Nadal (L) and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Billie Eilish. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Mindy Kaling. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Julia Butters. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Ryan Piers Williams (L) and America Ferrara. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Lois Burwell. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Rickey Minor (L) and Rachel Montez Minor. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Dominique Lemonnier (L) and Alexandre Desplat. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Claudia Sulewski (L) and Finneas O’Connell. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Aaron Lohr (L) and Idina Menzel. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Harvey Keitel (L) and Daphna Kastner. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Caitriona Balfe. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Diane Warren. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Chrissy Metz. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Sebastian Maniscalco. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Katherine Narducci (L) and Stephanie Kurtzuba. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

From left to right: Bartosz Bielenia, Tomasz Zietek, Jan Komasa and Eliza Rycembel. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kelly Ripa (L) and Mark Consuelos. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Roger Deakins (L) and Isabella James Purefoy Ellis. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Hildur Gudnadottir (L) and Sam Slater. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

John Cho (R) and Kerri Higuchi. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Left to right, Waad Al-Kateab, Hamza Al-Kateab and daughter Sama Al-Kateab. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Dean DeBlois. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Rodrigo Prieto (L) and Monica Prieto. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Kristen Anderson-Lopez (L) and Robert Lopez. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Blac Chyna. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Mario Lopez. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Zazie Beetz (L) and David Rysdahl. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Ryan Michelle Bathe. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Tamron Hall. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Lily Aldridge. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Erin Lim. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Lilly Singh. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Carissa Culiner. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo